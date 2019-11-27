Jayme Sileo/Neavda Sagebrush. Nevada competed in their first road game of the season versus Davidson. Jazz Johnson scored 13 points in the loss.

Nevada fell to Davidson on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 91-71. It was an offensive battle, with both teams shooting above 50 percent from the field.

Nevada jumped out to an early 9-5 lead before Davidson woke up and went on a 16-2 run of their own. The Wildcats commanded the court for the remainder of the game. Davidson was led by Kellan Grady, who had 24 points and six assists on the night.

It was a sloppy outing for the Wolf Pack’s first road game as they turned the ball over 13 times in the first half. The turnover total for Nevada eventually soared to 21. The Wildcats took advantage of the Pack’s mistakes, scoring 34 points off of turnovers.

Led by both Nisre Zouzoua and Lindsey Drew, Nevada eventually fought their way to bring the game to within eight points at half time. At the halfway mark, Zouzoua and Drew both had seven points.

The rebound total at the break was 17-12 in favor of the Wolf Pack which allowed Nevada to stay in the game for the time being.

The second half was a continuation of the first as Davidson shot a whopping 65 percent after the break. 15 points from Grady in the second half helped the Wildcats grow their biggest lead of the night at the 2:32 mark, leading the Pack 89-66.

The Wolf Pack clawed back from the 23-point deficit but couldn’t fight back from the turnovers and fell to the Wildcats by 20.

Despite the loss, Nevada managed to spread the ball well, as there were four different players reaching double-digit point totals on the night.

Nevada shot a season-high 56 percent from the field which should give the Wolf Pack something build off of looking forward. The Pack shot just 15 three-pointers compared to their 36 threes just a game earlier against the University of Southern California.

The Wolf Pack has a few more outings to tighten up the ship before beginning conference play. They’ll kick off the conference portion of their schedule on Dec. 7 against Air Force in Colo.

