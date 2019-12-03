As Nevada’s basketball teams continue to be two of the most talked about sports teams on campus, the Nevada Sagebrush presents a special edition: the basketball issue.

Ryan Freeberg/ Nevada Sagebrush Lindsey Drew, K.J. Hymes, Jazz Johnson and Johncarlos Reyes huddle together during a time out at Lawlor Event Center on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Ryan Freeberg/Nevada Sagebrush Coach Steve Alford stands on the sidelines during the game against California State East Bay on October 19th, 2019. Coach Alford has a tough act to follow following the sudden departure of Eric Musselman.

In April 2019, former head coach Eric Mussleman announced he would be leaving Nevada to coach at the University of Arkansas. Several days later, Nevada Athletics announced Steve Alford would be taking over the role as head coach. Read about Alford’s past and plans for the men’s team here.

Missed the first several games of the men’s season? Isaiah Burrows has a recap of the season so far.

Interested to know how the Nevada basketball team stacks up against the rest of the Mountain West Conference? Read about Nevada’s conference standing so far and where they could potentially land.

We understand you have a busy schedule. If you can only make it to a handful of games this season, Matt Hanifan and Madeleine Chinery have compiled the top five women’s and men’s games you must see.

John Byrne/ Nevada Athletics Kane Milling charges towards the basket on Tuesday, November 5th, Milling is a first year student who played basketball in France for six years.

In terms of men’s basketball, it’s a younger team than it has been in recent years. First year Kane Milling traveled all the way from France to play for Nevada. Read about his story here.

Another first year, KJ Hymes, brings an unmatched energy to the court. Read about his first year in Nevada here.

Many sports players have personal mottos that keep them motivated. Jazz Johnson’s? “Heart over height”. Read here about what this means, and how he uses it to keep himself motivated.

Named potential best point guard in the MWC by Alford, Lindsey Drew is a senior who is back on the court after recovering from surgery.

After a rocky start, Nisré Zouzoua has found himself at Nevada. Read about his time as a player and his goals going forward here.

Jayme Sileo/Nevada Sagebrush. Head coach Amanda Levens readies her team before a match in Lawlor Events Center. Levens previously served as an assistant coach at Nevada from 2003-08.

A team is only as strong as the person at the head of the ship. Women’s head coach Amanda Levens found herself at the head of her hometown team. Read about her journey as a player and coach here.

Marguerite Effa is a graduate student hailing from Cameroon. Read about why she came to play basketball in Nevada and her plans after her playing time wraps.

Over the summer, the Nevada women’s team went to Spain for nine days—here’s how that paid off for the women’s team through the regular season.

