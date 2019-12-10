The Mountain West has suspended four Nevada Football players after the post-game brawl versus UNLV.

Nevada defensive back Austin Arnold sparked the brawl by punching Rebel quarterback Kenyon Oblad to the ground. Arnold, along with defensive tackle Hausia Sekona, defensive back Daniel Brown and linebacker Gabriel Sewell were the four players suspended. Each of the four players are starters.

Arnold received a two-game suspension, Sekona and Brown were both given one-game suspensions and Sewell only received a half-game suspension. The suspensions will be effective immediately beginning Jan. 3 for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl versus Ohio.

Brown, Sekona and Sewell are all seniors. Brown and Sekona both played their final game at Nevada. Sewell will return for the second half of the game. Arnold, a junior, will miss the opening game for next season versus UC Davis.

The suspensions are being given out for violation of Mountain West’s rule four: Sportsmanship.

“The Mountain West conducted a thorough review of the incident and we are appreciative of their efforts and accept their findings,” University Athletics Director Doug Knuth, said. “We are disappointed for the seniors who will miss their final game playing for the Wolf Pack. Our football program is moving forward with preparations for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

“Internally, we continue to support the reviews of the incident from our Office of Student Conduct and University Police Services, and we are exploring all avenues to prevent a recurrence of this incident and improve the gameday experience for everyone.”