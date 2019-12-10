File Photo

President Marc Johnson delivers the State of the University address on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. NSHE announced they will conduct a national presidential search for the University of Nevada, Reno.

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents approved and launched a national search for the following president at the University of Nevada, Reno, on Thursday, Dec. 5. The Board of Regents held a meeting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas from Dec. 5-6.

President Marc Johnson announced on Thursday, Oct. 31, he will be stepping down from his position effective on June 30, 2020. Johnson will be transitioned to a faculty role in the College of Business teaching economics.

Following a visit from NSHE on Wednesday, Nov. 13, NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly wrote a memorandum on Friday, Nov. 15 outlining the findings from the campus community.

Reilly wrote faculty, staff and students wanted NSHE to launch a national search for a diverse candidate.

“Common attributes the UNR community identified they’d want to see in the next President included,” the memorandum read. “Being a good communicator and effective with a diverse set of stakeholders. A person who is committed to maintaining the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education as [an] R1 Institution and understands and supports the mission of a research institution and its relationship to strong undergraduate curriculum. Someone who understands and can articulate the mission of UNR as a land grant institution. A person who is student-centered and champions student success efforts. Someone who would be effective with the Governor, Legislature, donors and community stakeholders. Someone who can address the needs of diverse and underserved student populations and can develop an effective plan to the identified concerns that surfaced from the recent climate survey. A person who is committed to shared governance. Someone who can both continue many of the initiatives of President Johnson and at the same time can also bring new ideas and innovative thinking.”

At the meeting, Regent’s Chair Jason Geddes, said the proceedings leading to finding a president will be transparent.

“We will seek input from all members of the UNR community in this search process,” Geddes said. “I am confident we will find and hire the best candidate to lead UNR into the future.”

Following the announcement a search committee will be created in accordance to Title 2 of the NSHE Code: Ch. 1 Section 1.5.4. The committee will be comprised of up to six members of the Board of Regents and will be appointed by Geddes.

Additionally Geddes will appoint five faculty members, three administrators, one undergraduate student, one graduate student, selected community members and one staff member for an advisory board.

According to the memorandum, an advisory board meeting is to take place by the end of January 2020 and finalists will be brought for campus interviews by early to mid-April.

NSHE plans on bringing a consulting firm to help with the process.

The fiscal impact for a search consultant is expected to exceed $25,000.

Andrew Mendez can be reached at andrewmendez@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @AMendez2000.