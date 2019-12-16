Madeline Chinery/Nevada Sagebrush A fire on Monday, Dec. 16 near Arlington Ave. and Fifth St.

Around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, a fire started in a building near Arlington Ave. and Fifth St. Reno Fire Department responded to the fire.

“I don’t like the visibility,” an officer was heard saying over the police scanner. “We’re clear working on ventilation to clear some of this out… I don’t want to extend too far in if you’ve got poor visibility.”

The smoking building is vacant and the pressurized smoke could result in a smoke explosion, according to officers heard on the police scanners.

Reno Fire Department is currently on the scene and have called an ambulance for any needed transportation.

This is a developing story. Updates will be available as they come.