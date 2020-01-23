Image courtesy of Nevada Athletics.

Quarterback Malik Henry warms up in Mackay Stadium prior to Nevada’s 2019 home opener versus Purdue. Henry first joined the Pack in Jan. of 2019.

Nevada quarterback Malik Henry has unenrolled from Nevada for the spring semester. The news of his departure was first reported by Nevada Sports Net.

The 6-foot-2 signal-caller joined Nevada as a walk-on in Jan. of 2019. Henry, who starred in Netflix’s “Last Chance U”, completed 42-of-78 of his passes for 593 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions with the Wolf Pack. It is the only action in his FBS collegiate career.

His best game came in Nevada’s 41-38 win over San Jose State. He went 22-of-37 for 352 yards, with his lone touchdown pass coming on a 75-yarder to Romeo Doubs to begin the second half.

The Long Beach, Calif., native was a four-star recruit out of high school. He originally committed to play at Florida State, before transferring to Independence Community College in Independence, Kan.

In his first season at ICC, he completed 132-of-245 of his passes for 1,383 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In his second and final season, Henry went 19-for-43 for 237 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in only two games.

The Wolf Pack now possess three scholarship quarterbacks. Returning starter Carson Strong, along with Kaymen Cureton and Kaiden Bennett. Hamish McClure is the fourth quarterback on the roster, but is a walk-on.

