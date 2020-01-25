After a decisive victory over the Rebels of UNLV, Nevada men’s basketball improves to 12-8 on the season. The 86-72 victory pushes the Pack into fourth place in Mountain West standings.
This was the Wolf Pack’s fifth consecutive win against the Runnin’ Rebels.
Senior Lindsey Drew was 3-5 on field goals, and 2-3 from beyond the arc. Nisré Zouzoua ended the first half, shooting 3-4 on field-goal attempts and hitting one shot from deep.
UNLV guard Amauri Hardy completed 4-7 of his field-goal attempts and was 1-4 from the three-point range.
At tip-off, UNLV took a two-point lead, which it held for two minutes before the Pack took off.
Nevada went on an unanswered 11-0 run following the early UNLV lead. Rebels guard Marvin Coleman finally broke the Pack’s streak with a three-point shot.
Nevada commanded much of the first half, but a late 7-2 run, in favor of UNLV, tightened the contest heading into the locker room. At halftime, the score stood 33-27, Nevada.
In the second half, the Rebel’s attempted to make a comeback, but the Pack men continued to keep their foot on the gas and keep their intrastate opponents at bay.
Senior Jazz Johnson finished the last half of the game, shooting 3-7 from three-point range. Sophomore K.J. Hymes and Zouzoua we’re both 4-6 in field goal attempts.
Jalen Harris shot 8-17 from field goal range and was 3-5 in three-point attempts. Drew scored 4-7 and 2-4 from beyond the three-point line.
The Wolf Pack’s largest lead of the night came in the second half, extending their lead to 16 points with 3:27 left in the game.
For the Rebels, the loss snapped a three-game win streak.
Overall, UNLV shot for 35.9 percent from inside the field, and 28 percent on three-point shots, compared to the Pack’s 43.1 and 42.3 percent respectively.
Madeleine Chinery can be reached at rfreeberg@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @SagebrushSports.
No Comment