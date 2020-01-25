Austin Prince/Nevada Sagebrush

Johncarlos Reyes goes up for the ball at tipoff against UNLV on Jan. 22 in Lawlor Events Center. The senior had three rebounds in the win over the Rebels.

After a decisive victory over the Rebels of UNLV, Nevada men’s basketball improves to 12-8 on the season. The 86-72 victory pushes the Pack into fourth place in Mountain West standings.

This was the Wolf Pack’s fifth consecutive win against the Runnin’ Rebels.

Senior Lindsey Drew was 3-5 on field goals, and 2-3 from beyond the arc. Nisré Zouzoua ended the first half, shooting 3-4 on field-goal attempts and hitting one shot from deep.

UNLV guard Amauri Hardy completed 4-7 of his field-goal attempts and was 1-4 from the three-point range.

At tip-off, UNLV took a two-point lead, which it held for two minutes before the Pack took off.

Nevada went on an unanswered 11-0 run following the early UNLV lead. Rebels guard Marvin Coleman finally broke the Pack’s streak with a three-point shot.

Nevada commanded much of the first half, but a late 7-2 run, in favor of UNLV, tightened the contest heading into the locker room. At halftime, the score stood 33-27, Nevada.

In the second half, the Rebel’s attempted to make a comeback, but the Pack men continued to keep their foot on the gas and keep their intrastate opponents at bay.

Senior Jazz Johnson finished the last half of the game, shooting 3-7 from three-point range. Sophomore K.J. Hymes and Zouzoua we’re both 4-6 in field goal attempts.

Jalen Harris shot 8-17 from field goal range and was 3-5 in three-point attempts. Drew scored 4-7 and 2-4 from beyond the three-point line.

The Wolf Pack’s largest lead of the night came in the second half, extending their lead to 16 points with 3:27 left in the game.

For the Rebels, the loss snapped a three-game win streak.

Overall, UNLV shot for 35.9 percent from inside the field, and 28 percent on three-point shots, compared to the Pack’s 43.1 and 42.3 percent respectively.

Madeleine Chinery can be reached at rfreeberg@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @SagebrushSports.