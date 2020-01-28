File Photo/Nevada Sagebrush. The National Girls & Women in Sports Day Celebration day has been celebrated by Nevada for the last four years. Girls on the Run-Sierras has been Nevada’s partner each year.

Nevada Athletics and Girls on the Run-Sierras are coming together to host a National Girls and Women in Sports Day event. The event will be hosted on Feb. 1 at Lawlor Events Center, the same day as the Nevada women’s basketball game against Boise State.

The event is set to kickoff at 11:30 a.m. and run up until tipoff of the Pack’s previously mentioned game.

Tickets are available at the Nevada Athletics website or by going to the box office at Lawlor Events Center.

This will be the fourth year that Nevada has partnered with Girls on the Run-Sierras for this event.

Senior associate athletics director, Rhonda Lundin Bennet, commented on the event in a press release.

“National Girls and Women in Sports Day is even more exciting this year as we combine it with our celebration of 100 Years of Wolf Pack Women’s Athletics,” said Rhonda Lundin Bennett, Nevada’s Senior Associate Athletics Director/Senior Woman Administrator. “This year we have had a chance to welcome back some of our former female student-athletes and have truly seen the transformational impact that sports has had on their lives. We are excited to once again partner with Girls on the Run-Sierras to host our community’s celebration of this important day and welcome our community to join us for a fun and exciting day at Lawlor Events Center.”

National Girls and Women in Sports Day is celebrating its 34th anniversary this year. The day goes to acknowledging the hard work female athletes put in on a daily basis. This is something that is at the core of the event, as equality for women in sports is still a struggle. The event is also about celebrating the accomplishments of these athletes and help spread the positive influence that sports can have.

Girls on the Run, Nevada’s partner for this event, is a charity aimed primarily at empowering young women. They do this largely, by hosting 5K runs and fundraisers.

“Girls on the Run is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams,” the charity says on their website.

The charity was first started in Charlotte, N.C. in 1996. It made its way to the Reno area in 2007 when the group hosted its first event at Glenshire Elementary School in Truckee, Calif.

Ryan Freeberg can be reached at rfreeberg@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @SagebrushSports.