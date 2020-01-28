Image courtesy of Nevada Athletics.

Hanah Smrt leaps through the air during the long jump portion of the pentathlon. Smrt finished in fifth place in the pentathlon

The Nevada track and field team took the field at the Ed Jacoby Invitational in Nampa, Idaho this weekend.

On day one, Grace Willis took eighteenth place in the weight throw, throwing a distance of 14.34 meters. This is a personal best for her, topping her 14.02-meter mark set in the Bronco Invite last week.

Hanah Smrt finished in fifth place in the pentathlon, accumulating 842 total points, including finishing with a personal-best 9.33 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles.

On the final day of the Invitational, Karoline Sauer and Rayven Nealey showed out.

Sauer finished first in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:12.60. Her time cracked Nevada’s top-10, placing seventh in the event, topping Zanae Jones’ time of 2:12.84.

Nealey finished atop the triple jump with a distance of 11.85. This was Nealey’s first time cracking Nevada’s top-10, eclipsing teammate Gabby Frazier’s distance of 11.68 meters.

Sophomore Emily Costello garnered three top-2 finishes in the three events she competed in.

Costello, along with Sauer, Brooke Carson and Agnese Mulatero finished first in the 4×400 relay. They finished with a time of 3:51.72, nearly six seconds better than the runner up.

Costello finished second in the 200-meter dash and the 60-meter dash preliminaries. In the 200 meter dash, she finished the event with a time of 24:54 which was 0:01 off from topping her career-best.

In the 60 meter prelims, she advanced to the finals with a time of 7:76. Costello earned second in the finals, beating her prelim time with a time of 7:70.

Gaby Palmer, Gabby Fraser and Brandi French closed the Wolf Pack’s weekend well. Palmer finished first in the pole vault, leaping to a height of 3.75 meters. Fraser finished in third place in the triple jump and French finished in second in the shot put competition, reaching a distance of 13.94 meters.

The Wolf Pack will take part in the New Mexico Open on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Matt Hanifan can be reached at rfreeberg@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @SagebrushSports.