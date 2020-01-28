Ryan Freeberg/Nevada Sagebrush.

Nisre Zouzoua engages with an New Mexico defender. Zouzoua had 20 points in the victory over the Lobos.

With a commanding victory over New Mexico, head coach Steve Alford earned his 600th career coaching victory. The Wolf Pack soundly beat the New Mexico Lobos by a margin of 22, with the final score reading, 74-96.

The victory comes with a bit of irony, as New Mexico was the very same school that he found himself at almost 13 years ago.

Aford, who compiled a record of 155 wins to 52 losses at New Mexico, had the Wolfpack playing a brand of basketball that many fans haven’t been accustomed to seeing this season.

Leading the way for the Pack was senior guard Nisré Zouzoua, who shot a scalding hot 6-7 from three-point range, and added two free throws as the cherry on top. His high level of play resulted in a wildly efficient 20 point game. Zouzoua’s six made three-point shots were part of a staggering 17 made three’s on the night for Nevada.

With most of the attention going to Zouzoua’s hot hand, Johncarlos Reyes quietly put together a double-double, which was the first in his career. Reyes shot six shots from the field and made four while also providing an imposing presence on the glass by rounding 11 in his 28 minutes on the court.

Last, but most definitely not least, Jalen Harris continued adding to his impressive season. Harris added 19 points of his own, seven assists and four rebounds. Harris has been a beacon of consistency for the team this year and looked just as sharp in this past contest.

The Pack tied a program record of three-pointers made in a game with 17 and making 48 percent of the three’s they attempted. Alford credited the bench for coming through and helping to seal the deal late in the game.

Nevada is starting to catch fire at the right time, as they head into the final third of the season. Next up for the Pack, a trip to Fort Collins, Colo. to take on Colorado State on Jan. 29.

