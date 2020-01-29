PUBLIC COMMENT

Representatives from Camp Kesem ask for votes

Two representatives from Camp Kesem, an organization that holds summer camps for children of cancer victims, asked senators to vote for Reno on their site by Friday. Their votes, along with Reno citizen’s votes, could lead to the organization starting a chapter at the university.

Director Rodriguez shares updates on elections

Sandy Rodriguez, the director of ASUN, said that applications for ASUN positions will be verified by Monday. Applications that have already been submitted will be on the ASUN website starting tomorrow.

Applications for filing for ASUN elections closes on Friday, January 31 at 5 p.m. Elections start the beginning of March, and the next session of ASUN will start mid-April.

REPORTS

President Martinez encourages feedback from senators

ASUN President Anthony Martinez, who is on the search committee for the university’s next president, said that the first meeting would occur on Friday. He encouraged senators to share feedback from their constituents about the search.

University President Marc Johnson announced he was stepping down in an email on Oct. 31. Finalists in the nationwide search are set to be interviewed on campus by April.

Vice President Flangas shares possible new student section location

ASUN Vice President Nicole Flangas said that she has been discussing with Doug Knuth the possibility of moving the student section in Mackay Stadium for football games to a place with increased visibility of the field. The old student section could be used to seat community groups.

Director Feil shares plans for Wellness Week

Director of Campus Wellness Claudia Feil said there would be a “Wellness Week” from March 30-April 3. She said that there would be a 5K on the Friday of the week, weather permitting. She asked senators to volunteer their time to help with the event. She also said that there would be a brown bag lunch event with UNR police on Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. at their office in the Fitzgerald Student Service building. She said these lunch events with the UNRPD would happen once a month.

APPOINTMENTS

Taylor Metz confirmed to the Office of Associate Justice

Taylor Metz, a senior biology student at UNR, was confirmed unanimously to the Office of Associate Justice. She previously served as an intern to the judicial council under Chief Justice Payton Hart.

LEGISLATION

Senators pass resolution to avoid copyright infringement

ASUN senators unanimously voted to change the name of a campaign listed in Chapter 204 of the Statutes of the Associated Students to “Reno’s Best” campaign. The previous name—“The Best of Reno”—is copyrighted by the Reno Gazette Journal.

Senators pass clarified list of outreach requirements

Senators unanimously passed a senate binding resolution that amends and redefines the requirements of their outreach hours. An amendment was made to the bill to increase the maximum allowed time at volunteering events from one to two hours of service.



Senators pass legislation in support of the Victims of Crime Treatment Center

Senators fast-tracked a bill that would show support for the Victims of Crime Treatment Center’s application for funding. The center is an on-campus resource that provides psychological services to victims of crime. The bill was submitted by Senator Victoria Supple and was passed unanimously.

Ballot question approved for 2020 General Election

Senators passed an act to include a ballot question for the 2020 General Election that would amend the Constitution of the ASUN. If passed, any gender pronouns in the constitution would be replaced with position title. The move is meant to make the constitution more gender inclusive and compliant with Nevada System of Higher Education’s non-discrimination policy.

A ballot question with the same aim but different wording was passed in the last election cycle with a simple majority, but not the required two-thirds majority, said Speaker of the Senate Savannah Hughes.



Taylor Avery can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @travery98.