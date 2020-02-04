Mason Solberg / Nevada Sagebrush

Nevada swim and dive competes in their last regular season match against New Mexico on Jan. 31. Nevada is 4-0 in conference competition this season.

The Nevada swim and dive team finished the regular season on a high note with a 189-109 victory over New Mexico on senior night.

The Wolf Pack recognized Andressa Cholodovskis prior to the meet, honoring her for her contributions to the program. Cholodovskis went on to win the 100-meter freestyle and took second in the 50-meter freestyle. Cholodovskis also swam the third leg of the 200-meter medley relay, which the Pack won.

Nevada had two freshmen who scored in multiple events. McQueen High School graduate Benedict Nagy won both the 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2:05.43 and the 400 IM with a time of 4:28.73. Nagy also placed third in the 100-meter breaststroke. Nicolette Jasko also finished third in 100 breaststrokes.

Junior and Reno native Donna dePolo won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:53.35 and the 200-meter breaststroke in 2:17.45. Sophomore Gianni Pitto finished second in the 100-meter breaststroke behind teammate Wiktoria Samula. Samula won with a time of 1:02.41. Pitto also placed second in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:22.56.

Junior Olivia Dockery finished second in the 200-meter butterfly immediately after Sophomore Josien Wijkhuijs won the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 56.62. Junior Montana Lloyd finished second in the 200-meter backstroke. Wijkhuijs also finished third in the 100-meter backstroke.

In the long-distance events, Sophomore Alexa Markl finished second in the 1000-meter freestyle with a time of 10:41.72—her second-fastest time this season. Junior Caitlyn McHugh took second in the 500-meter freestyle with a time of 5:09.20.

In diving, Nevada took the top three scores in the one-meter dive and the top two scores in the three-meter dive. Both events were won by Laura Isabel Vazquez Lopez. Rounding out the Pack was Linnea Sorenson, who took second in both of the events and freshman Jessie Nowotny, who took third in the one-meter and fourth in the three-meter dive.

The Wolf Pack finished the regular season with a record 6-2 in dual meets. Next up for the Pack is the Mountain West Championships in Minneapolis, Minn. on Feb. 19 through Feb. 22.

