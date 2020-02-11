Editor’s Note: Every year, the Nevada Sagebrush staff presents a housing guide for the students of the University of Nevada, Reno. This year, we compiled the experiences of our staff and other students. From eulogies to horror stories, we present the Nevada Sagebrush 2020 Housing Guide.

File photo / Nevada Sagebrush Argenta Hall exploded on July 5, 2019 because of a boiler malfunction.

Remember when Argenta blew up? Taylor Avery has a eulogy for the lost dorm hall.

Are you a student who commutes too and from campus? Sarah Strang can relate and it’s not as easy as one might think.

Finding it difficult to figure out your living situation next year? Rachael Jones made a quiz just for you to help you figure what living situation would fit you best!

Living in an apartment can have its ups and downs. And boy does Andrew Mendez have some horror stories for you.

If you are living at home with your parents, there’s no shame! Ryan Freeberg can relate!

Ryan Freeberg/Nevada Sagebrush

Reno/

Having trouble with your roommates? Taylor Johnson has some tips for you on how to keep them from stepping all over you!

Looking to find the right style for your apartment or dorm? Vincent Rendon has all the trick and tips to get your space popping.

Finally moving out of the dorms? Save some time from watching youtube hauls and look at the check list Rachael Jones made for any living situation.

Vincent Rendon has come to the rescue with his article on how to bond with your roommates! Check it out!

Looking for new roommates can sometime be complicated and stressful, but no worries, Rachael Jones has a great guide to help you find the perfect roomies!