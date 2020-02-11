When being a student in college, you will come to the point of figuring out you need a place to live. But where should you live? There are many different questions to be asking yourself when deciding. Do you have pets, a budget, a significant other, or furniture?  Here’s the pros and cons lists for the most popular housing options for college students. 

Take the quiz!

Living in the Dorms

Pros:

  • Close to classes
  • Dining plan 
  • Perfect for someone without a car 
  • Roommate matching
  • Usually furnished

Cons:

  • No pets
  • Shared rooms 
  • More expensive
  • Must go home during  major breaks

Living in Off-Campus Student Housing

Pros: 

  • Personal room
  • Longer leasing options
  • Cheaper than the dorms
  • Close enough to campus, but not too close
  • Roommate matching
  • Usually furnished
  • Lease is usually August until July of the next year 

Cons:

  • Usually many roommates
  • Pets are sometimes allowed
  • Party communities, if you like the peace and quiet
  • A little more expensive since location is close to campus and rooms are furnished
  • Must sign a lease ASAP in order to get cheapest price

Living in an Apartment

Pros:

  • You pick your roommates
  • Perfect if you have your own furniture
  • Usually pet friendly 
  • Variations of  leasing terms

Cons:

  • No roommate matching
  • Further form campus
  •  Not furnished, usually
  • Signing the lease occurs closer to move in date

Living in a House

Pros: 

  • You pick your roommates
  • The more rooms, the cheaper it should be; perfect for a group of friends
  • Enough space for pets
  • Variations of leasing terms

Cons:

  • Not furnished
  • Must maintain the yard 
  • Might be further from campus
  • Renting doesn’t occur until closer to the move-in date

Need help figuring out how to pick the perfect housing option? Scan the QR code to take the quiz!

Rachael Jones can be reached at rachaeljones@nevada.unr.edu and on Twitter @RachAJones99