When being a student in college, you will come to the point of figuring out you need a place to live. But where should you live? There are many different questions to be asking yourself when deciding. Do you have pets, a budget, a significant other, or furniture? Here’s the pros and cons lists for the most popular housing options for college students.
Living in the Dorms
Pros:
- Close to classes
- Dining plan
- Perfect for someone without a car
- Roommate matching
- Usually furnished
Cons:
- No pets
- Shared rooms
- More expensive
- Must go home during major breaks
Living in Off-Campus Student Housing
Pros:
- Personal room
- Longer leasing options
- Cheaper than the dorms
- Close enough to campus, but not too close
- Roommate matching
- Usually furnished
- Lease is usually August until July of the next year
Cons:
- Usually many roommates
- Pets are sometimes allowed
- Party communities, if you like the peace and quiet
- A little more expensive since location is close to campus and rooms are furnished
- Must sign a lease ASAP in order to get cheapest price
Living in an Apartment
Pros:
- You pick your roommates
- Perfect if you have your own furniture
- Usually pet friendly
- Variations of leasing terms
Cons:
- No roommate matching
- Further form campus
- Not furnished, usually
- Signing the lease occurs closer to move in date
Living in a House
Pros:
- You pick your roommates
- The more rooms, the cheaper it should be; perfect for a group of friends
- Enough space for pets
- Variations of leasing terms
Cons:
- Not furnished
- Must maintain the yard
- Might be further from campus
- Renting doesn’t occur until closer to the move-in date
