When being a student in college, you will come to the point of figuring out you need a place to live. But where should you live? There are many different questions to be asking yourself when deciding. Do you have pets, a budget, a significant other, or furniture? Here’s the pros and cons lists for the most popular housing options for college students.



Living in the Dorms

Pros:

Close to classes

Dining plan

Perfect for someone without a car

Roommate matching

Usually furnished

Cons:

No pets

Shared rooms

More expensive

Must go home during major breaks

Living in Off-Campus Student Housing

Pros:

Personal room

Longer leasing options

Cheaper than the dorms

Close enough to campus, but not too close

Roommate matching

Usually furnished

Lease is usually August until July of the next year

Cons:

Usually many roommates

Pets are sometimes allowed

Party communities, if you like the peace and quiet

A little more expensive since location is close to campus and rooms are furnished

Must sign a lease ASAP in order to get cheapest price

Living in an Apartment

Pros:

You pick your roommates

Perfect if you have your own furniture

Usually pet friendly

Variations of leasing terms

Cons:

No roommate matching

Further form campus

Not furnished, usually

Signing the lease occurs closer to move in date

Living in a House

Pros:

You pick your roommates

The more rooms, the cheaper it should be; perfect for a group of friends

Enough space for pets

Variations of leasing terms

Cons:

Not furnished

Must maintain the yard

Might be further from campus

Renting doesn’t occur until closer to the move-in date

Need help figuring out how to pick the perfect housing option? Scan the QR code to take the quiz!



Rachael Jones can be reached at rachaeljones@nevada.unr.edu and on Twitter @RachAJones99

