Ryan Freeberg/Nevada Sagebrush.

Jalen Harris was named the National Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on Feb. 11. Harris has scored 30 or more points in each of his last four games.

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) named guard Jalen Harris the Oscar Robertson Player of the Week for his play during Feb. 4-8.

Harris, who was named the Mountain West Player of the Week on Monday, averaged 35 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game versus Air Force and San Jose State last week. He was awfully efficient in the two contests, shooting 56.8 percent from the field and 61.6 percent from deep.

Last Tuesday, the junior guard tallied a career-high 38 points on 12-21 shooting, hitting a career-high six three-point shots versus Air Force. Against San Jose State, he scored 32 points on 13-23 shooting, going 5-10 from deep. Harris has totaled 30-plus points in four straight games with six total on the season.

The Duncanville, Texas native is averaging a conference-best 21.7 points per game. He is second on the team with 6 rebounds per game, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging a conference-best 25.7 points in his 13 conference games, hitting 51.1 percent of his shots and 45.3 percent of his 3-point shots in those contests.

Harris will see the court next on Feb. 12 when the Pack travels to Las Vegas to take on UNLV.

Matt Hanifan can be reached at rfreeberg@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @SagebrushSports.