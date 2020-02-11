I was so excited to be going away to college and living in the dorms. If you were like me, then you understand the countless hours spent watching videos of dorm hauls and dorm tours. I spent so much time researching all the things I’d need when moving into the dorms and all in all, I moved in with way too much stuff.

Basically the only difference when moving into an apartment or house is the need for kitchenware. Here I’ve made a list to help anyone struggling with what to bring when moving into their new place. This list will consist of the basics and the necessary needs so you won’t be like me, moving in with way too much stuff that I don’t even use.

If you have roommates, make sure to talk to them as well so there aren’t a ton of duplicate items that one would normally share like toilet paper and paper towels.

Try buying food and other supplies that are easily bought in a grocery store after you’ve moved that way you save space in the vehicle you’re moving in with.

This list is based off of what I use on a daily/weekly basis;

Bathroom

Toilet brush/cleaner

Toilet paper

Air freshener

Hand soap

Shower curtain (if applies)

Bathroom rug(s)

Disinfectant wipes

All purpose cleaner

Bedroom

Bedding

Extra storage (plastic drawers)

Laundry

Dryer sheets

Detergent

Fabric softener

Kitchen

Plates

Cups

Silverware (reusable or disposable)

Cooking sheet

Cooking Utensils

Un-furnished Housing options

Bed/bed frame

Dresser

Table

Desk

Extra storage/shelving

