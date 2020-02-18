Sam LaRussa/Nevada Sagebrush The Pie chart shows the percentage breakdown of the employed staff in the Nevada Athletics front office staff.

Sam LaRussa/Nevada Sagebrush The above graphic details the average male/female salaries of the front office staff of Nevada Athletics.

In documents obtained by the Nevada Sagebrush, it is unclear whether the Nevada Athletics office staff prioritizes diversity when hiring.

Currently, among its office staff—including those working in leadership, administration and marketing—83 percent of employees are white. Hispanic, African American, Asian and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander employees altogether account for approximately 15 percent of staff members. One employee is listed as a ‘Nonresident Alien,’ so their ethnicity is unknown.

However, on the other hand, 51 percent of all employees are female. That number jumps to 54 percent on the athletics leadership team.

Gender ratios alone fail to paint a full picture of the department. Looking at the salaries of a sample of 24 office staff members, including personnel employed in leadership, development, finance, academics and compliance, strategic communications and marketing, offers a clearer view of how the gender gap remains alive and well.

Based on available data from TransparentNevada, among the sampled offices within the athletics department, the average salary—including total pay, benefits, and other forms of payment distributed through the university—was approximately $102,800 in 2018. The average total pay among female employees in the same data set was about $87,300, and the average total pay among male employees was $129,100. However, these figures can be slightly misleading, as they account for several high earners in leadership positions held by men.

Most notably, Doug Knuth, current Director of Athletics, earned almost double that of the next highest-paid staff member. In 2018, his total pay and benefits amounted to $414,800. The next highest-earner, Dr. David Croasdell, current Faculty Athletics Representative, sat at $209,600. All top three of the highest-paid athletics office employees were men, as the third-highest is Rory Hickok at $194,000.

The Athletic Department’s CFO Sarah Bousman would be considered the third highest past employee from the front office staff, but her salary is broken into two parts. Bousman is listed for a position both at Nevada and the Deseret Research Institute. When factoring both of her salaries, her 2018 salary sits at $209,000. Additionally, her salary through DRI would have brought up other female salary averages throughout the data set.

The middle 36 percent of athletics office staff hovered between $69,000 and $88,000 in total pay. Accounting only for this 36 percent in the $69,000 to $88,000 salary bracket, on average, women earned about $80,600 while men earned $73,400. The top three earners within this salary range were all women and outnumbered men by five to four.

Considering only the 16 employees who earned under $100,000 in 2018, the women outnumbered the men five to three, and they outearned them by almost $2,000. This is based on collective averages.

However, in the $100,000 and above bracket, which consisted of eight employees, this ratio flips dramatically. Male staff members outnumbered the women five to three, and they outearned them by almost $50,000.

F. Evans can be reached at rfreeberg@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @SagebrushSports.