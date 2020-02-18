Mason Solberg/Nevada Sagebrush Rows of cars parked in “Green Lot” on Thursday, Feb. 13. The Green lot, which spans from behind West Stadium Parking Garage to the north end of campus, sold 2,476 spaces with 1,355 spaces able to be sold.

In the University of Nevada, Reno’s Parking and Transportation Services Department 2019 Fiscal Year Summary, Parking and Transportation Services outlined revenue sources and spending for FY19.

REVENUE SOURCES

According to the report, Parking and Transportation Services spent $7,233,357 during the 2019 fiscal year. This included salaries, operating costs, construction, bond debt, transfers and recharges. The department began the year with a balance of $3.15 million and collected $5.84 million in sales and services.

As the Parking and Transportation Services is self-funded and does not receive any state appropriated funds, all operational expenses and salaries are paid for by sales and citations revenue.

“Our operational expenses, services and assets must be paid for with the revenue generated from permit revenue, citations and from pay and display and meter revenue,” Parking and Transportation Services Michelle Horton said in an email to the Nevada Sagebrush. “Some of these expenses include; supporting the PACKTransit shuttle system, maintaining parking lots and roadways, and funding the debt service on existing and future parking structures. In other words, all revenue generated goes back into the Parking and Transportation system.”

Parking Permits

From July 2018 to June 2019, Parking and Transportation Services collected $3,936,185 from the sale of annual and temporary campus parking permits. Sales peaked in August 2018 at $1,520,301 for the month.

Parking Meters

$876,801 was collected from 11 pay and display machines across campus. The pay and display machines are in use in garages such as Brian J. Whalen Parking Complex, West Stadium Parking Garage and Morrill Hall.

An additional $121,027 was collected from the 179 free-standing parking meters on campus, for an average of $676 a meter.

Parking Citations

Another source of revenue for Parking and Transportation Services comes from the collection of parking citations. In Fiscal Year 2019, Parking and Transportation Services collected $926,029 from parking citations.

PARKING SPACES

Free Parking Spaces

Included in the Fiscal Year 2019 Summary is a list of free parking spaces. According to the summary, there are 825 across campus. However, some are for visitors of certain buildings or have time limits, such as spaces near KNPB and the Parking Services office.

Permits sold

According to the summary, the Parking and Transportation Services sells more passes than there are spaces for most of the parking areas.

In the 2019 Fiscal Year, 4,969 passes were sold for the Silver lots with only 3,545 available spaces. The Silver lots include lots Silver 1 through Silver 19 and West Stadium Parking Garage.

The Green lot, which spans from behind West Stadium Parking Garage to the north end of campus, sold 2,476 spaces with 1,355 spaces able to be sold.

According to Director Horton, vacancy surveys are conducted to ensure parking is always available for permit holders.

“We have adopted a Zone Parking system on campus which limits the number of permits sold in each zone reducing competition for the space,” Horton said in an email to the Nevada Sagebrush. “Although we oversell parking permits, the sales ratio established for both the Green lot and the Silver 17 lot are capped at a number that the permit holder will always find a reliable parking space. You must remember that students take classes on different days and times of the week. Selling parking permits at a higher ratio works well in larger lots as students are not all here at once. Additionally, in a recent lot vacancy count conducted in the Fall 2019, we found over 240 vacancies in the Green zone and 136 vacancies in the Silver 17 zone. We will perform another lot vacancy survey at the end of February to ensure vacancies are still detected.”

REPAIRS

Parking and Transportation Services spent $1,071,757 on asphalt repairs during the 2019 Fiscal Year. $45,000 was spent on general maintenance of parking lots in July 2018. $475,000 was spent on repairs to North Campus Asphalt I between Enterprise Rd. and 17th Street.

$511,757 was designated for designing and repairing the lot near Facilities Maintenance Services in January 2019. The last $40,000 was given to repairing Jensen Plaza in April 2019.

Olivia Ali can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @OliviaNAli.