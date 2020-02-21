Image courtesy of Kevin Bass, Reno 1868 FC



Greater Nevada Field during a match on June 15, 2019. The Reno 1868 FC is offering all Reno-area college students $5 tickets throughout the 2020 season.





This season, students looking to see the Reno 1868 FC take to the pitch in person will be offered a special deal.

Throughout the 2020 season, students will only be charged $5 for entry to Greater Nevada Field to see the Reno 1868 FC. Additionally, the team’s friendly match against San Diego Loyal on Feb. 29, will be free for all students.

Also included in this special deal to students is a $2 beer offer.

The offer applies to all Reno-area college students. That includes students at the University of Nevada, Reno, Truckee Meadows Community College and Sierra Nevada College. To receive the offer, students need only to go to the box office at Greater Nevada Field and present their student IDs. This applies to the match on Feb. 29 and throughout the season.

General Manager for the Reno 1868 FC, Doug Raftery, commented on his excitement to be able to offer this special deal to the students of Reno.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this to college students,” Raftery said. “I know college students will add to the rowdy atmosphere that exists at Greater Nevada Field, to make this a tough place for visiting clubs.”

The friendly match against San Diego Loyal will start at 12 p.m.

Reno 1868 FC officially kicks off the season on March 6, when they travel to Tacoma, Wash. to take on the Tacoma Defiance.

