Nevada swim and dive competed in the MWC Championships over the weekend. For their combined efforts, they earned a Silver Medal as a team.

For the second year in a row, Nevada took second place at the Mountain West Championship in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Wolf Pack finished with a combined team total of 1,015.50 points. Senior Andressa Cholodovskis was the top scorer for the Pack, finishing with 86 individual points in her last Mountain West Championship.

Junior Caitlyn McHugh brought home the first medal for the Wolf Pack in the 1650 yard freestyle. McHugh took the bronze medal for the second year in a row with a time of 16:51.01. Her teammate, Sophomore Lindsey Soule finished seventh in the event with a time of 16:55.76.

Cholodovskis had her career-best finish in the 100 freestyle. She finished with a time of 49.35, which earned her a silver medal and an NCAA B cut. Cholodovskis won her prelim race the day before. Colette Berkenfield raced in the C finals of the 100 freestyle and finished with a time of 51.13.

Sophomore Wiktoria Samula took home the silver medal in the 200 breaststroke, with a time of 2:11.44. That time earned her an NCAA B cut. Donna dePolo finished fourth in the event and earned an NCAA B cut as well, finishing with a time of 2:11.58. Sophomore Gianni Pitto competed in the B final and finished thirteenth overall with a time of 2:17.62 and Junior Alexandra Hartman finished in twenty-third with a time of 2:21.87. The four combined for a total of 70 points.

Sophomore Julia Adamczyk finished seventh overall in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:01.20 in the A final and Destiny King finished twenty-first overall with a time of 2:04.70.

On the diving side, Sophomore Linnea Sorensen was the top finisher for the Wolf Pack, finishing fifth in the platform event with a score of 257.20. Freshman Jessie Nowotny finished in sixteenth, with a score of 209.40. Sophomore Laura Isabel Vazquez Lopez qualified in prelims with a score of 264.20 but did not compete in the finals.

In the final event, the Nevada A-Team took the bronze medal in the 400 freestyle relay race with a time of 3:20.87. The team consisted of Sophomore Josien Wijkhuijs, McHugh, Cholodovskis and Berkenfield.

The Wolf Pack earned their silver medal for the championship, finishing about 400 points behind the Aztecs of San Diego State University. The Pack never could catch up to the Aztecs over the four-day event. San Diego State took home the gold for the second year in a row.

All the Pack can do now is wait to see if any of their NCAA B times make the cut for the championships held in Athens, Ga.

For her efforts at the MWC Championships, Cholodovkis was named the Wolf Pack Athlete of the Week on Feb. 24.

