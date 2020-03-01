Mason Solberg/Nevada Sagebrush The USAC building as it stands on Feb. 25. USAC announced it would be cancelling all Italy and Korea study abroad programs due to travel advisories.

The University Studies Abroad Consortium announced on their website on Friday, February 28 that all study abroad programs currently in progress in Italy and South Korea have been canceled due to increased travel advisories from the CDC and the U.S. Department of State in light of the rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

According to the update on USAC’s website, the program would officially be ending on Sunday, March 8 and study abroad travel insurance students booked with the Cultural Insurance Services International would be ending on Tuesday, March 10.

In early February, USAC canceled all programs in progress in China, confirming all students had departed from China by Tuesday, Feb. 4. On Friday, Feb. 28, USAC announced Summer Session 1 programs in China had been canceled as well.

In the Italy program cancellation announcement, USAC advised students to contact their airlines as soon as possible to leave Italy. USAC is reimbursing students up to $500 for their cancellation and change fees but is advising students to ask for a change fee waiver from their airlines.

For students affected by the Korea Spring 2020 cancellation, students will also get reimbursed up to $500 on travel fees. The program will officially end on Saturday, March 7.

Students returning from South Korea are not able to finish any courses online due to their host universities not offering online courses, while students returning from Italy will have the opportunity to finish some courses online. Students returning from South Korea will be allowed to defer their participation in a Korean program to a later term or transfer their application to a summer program in another location.

In the China summer session cancellation announcement, USAC advised students to defer their China programs to a later term, or choose another program. According to the website, USAC will transfer any payments or applications from the China program to other programs. USAC will be offering full refunds of the $500 enrollment confirmation deposit and a $100 application fee.

For all China, Italy and Korean programs, USAC maintains students will be able to keep all USAC scholarships.

All students in affected countries are advised to reach out to their program advisors for any additional assistance they may need.

Currently, the Center for Disease Control has reported Italy as a ‘warning-level three’. The CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Italy. Vice President Mike Pence also announced on Saturday, Feb. 29, the U.S. State Department raised the travel warning for northern Italy to Level 4, a “do not travel” alert, which is its highest level.

“We are going to increase, to the highest level of advisory—which is level four—advising Americans to not travel to specific regions in Italy and South Korea. The president has also directed the state department to work with our allies in Italy and in South Korea to coordinate a screening, a medical screening, in their countries for anybody coming into the [U.S.]…” Vice President Pence said in the press conference.

Delta and American Airlines have suspended flights from New York to Milan after the U.S. government placed travel restrictions. Delta also announced on their website between February 25 to April 30, the coronavirus may impact all flights to Italy.

Italy’s Civil Protection Authority reported the country has 1,694 confirmed coronavirus cases and approximately 34 people have died. Italy also has the most coronavirus cases in any country outside of Asia.

The Italian government put 11 Italian cities on lockdown mainly located in the Lombardy and Veneto in the northern region of the country, on Friday, Feb. 21.

The CDC also placed South Korea as a ‘warning-level three’ and recommends travelers to avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea. South Korea currently has 3,736 confirmed cases and 21 deaths.

China currently has around 32,616 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,912 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Nevada Sagebrush for more updates.

The Nevada Sagebrush News Desk can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.