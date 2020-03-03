Photo Courtesy of Arizona State Athletics Nevada’s head coach, Jay Norvell (far right), and his colleagues at Arizona State University, Celebrate a first-down during a game at Sun Devil stadium during their 2016 season. Norvell recently signed a 5 year contract to the position of Nevada Football’s head coach.

Head coach Jay Norvell has signed a new five-year contract to remain with the Wolf Pack through the 2024 season, the program announced today.

Over the last two seasons, Norvell has led the Wolf Pack to 15 wins and back-to-back bowl appearances in postseason play.

Nevada’s Athletic Director Doug Knuth voiced his excitement over the new contract announcement in a press release.

“Jay has done a great job guiding our program and developing our student-athletes over the past three seasons. Because of his leadership, there are a great many reasons to be excited about the trajectory of our program as the future of Wolf Pack football is bright,” Knuth said.

As part of the new five-year contract, a total of $625,000 in base salary and compensation per season will be awarded to Norvell. Additionally, supplemental compensation bonuses dependent on the athletic and academic performance of the program can be earned.

The new contract also raises the salary pool for Nevada’s assistant coaches by $250,000, starting in the 2020 season.

