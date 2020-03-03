Austin Prince / Nevada Sagebrush

Three of the four Nevada men’s basketball players that received honors are photoed above during a senior night celebration at Lawlor on Feb. 29. Lindsey Drew, who was named to the All-MW Honorable Mention team, is not in the photograph.

Four players from the Nevada men’s basketball team earned Mountain West Conference postseason media honors on Monday, March 2.

Junior guard Jalen Harris made first-team All-MW followed by senior guard Jazz Johnson, who earned third-team All-MW honors. Senior guard Nisré Zouzoua took home Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year.

Harris received two votes for Mountain West Player of the Year and Mountain West Newcomer of the Year—both awards were won by San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn. Harris averaged a conference-best with a conference-best 25.3 points per game to go along with 5.5 rebounds in 18 conference games.

Johnson averaged 15 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 16 conference games this season. His 88 made 3-pointers on the season ranked second in conference behind Boise State’s Justinian Jessup.

Zouzoua averaged 10.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in conference play on 40.8 percent shooting from 3-point range. He served as an impactful player off the bench for the Pack throughout the season.

Senior guard Lindsey Drew also was named All-MW Honorable Mention. Drew averaged 10 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in Mountain West play. He became the first player in school history to record 900 career points, 600 career rebounds and 500 career assists.

Nevada plays the winner of the No. 6 Colorado State and No. 11 Wyoming contest in the Mountain West Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. Tip-off is set for Thursday, March 5.

Isaiah Burrows can be reached at rfreeberg@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @SagebrushSports.