Ryan Freeberg/Nevada Sagebrush

Da’Ja Hamilton engages with a UNLV defender during a match in Lawlor on Feb. 12. Hamilton scored 13 points in the loss against the Bulldogs.

After coming off a first round victory over New Mexico, the Pack looked to keep their foot on the game against No. 1 seeded, Fresno State. Unfortunately for Nevada, their first round success couldn’t be replicated, as they fell to the Bulldogs, 71-75.

Leading the charge offensively for the Pack was Da’ja Hamilton, who put up 13 points in the loss. Hamilton also secured four rebounds and recorded four assists.

Sophomore Essence Booker—who was named to the All-Mountain West honorable mention team—scored 10 points in the loss. All of Booker’s points came in the last 10 minutes of play.

Defensively, Imani Lacy led the way for the Wolf Pack, recovering six rebounds for Nevada.

Fresno State ended the match with four players hitting double-digit shooting totals. Leading the Bulldogs was Haley Cavinder, who scored 26 of the team’s 75 points. Cavinder’s sister, Hanna Cavinder, also hit double-digits, scoring 16 points in the victory. Rounding out the high scorers for the Bulldogs are Aly Gamez—who scored 15—and Maddi Utti who picked up 12.

Nevada was the first of the two teams to strike, connecting on a jumper from Nia Alexander. The score started a 4-1 Nevada run, but the Bulldogs quickly battled back. By the end of the first quarter, Nevada was down by five, 13-18.

The Wolf Pack attempted a rally heading into half time, but failed to break the Fresno State defense. Nevada managed to bring the score within a single point at the 2:35 mark of the second quarter, making it a 26-27 ball game. The Bulldogs again pulled ahead in the waning minutes of the half with a five point lead over Nevada.

At the half, Nevada trailed Fresno State, 29-34.

The Bulldogs came out of the half continuing their hot streak, opening the half on a 5-0 run and expanding their lead by 10. Nevada battled back shortly after the run, going on a 5-0 stretch of their own.

Fresno State kept a commanding lead during much of the third quarter, holding onto a five point lead as the quarter came to close. At the end of three, the Bulldogs lead the Pack, 48-53.

Heading into the final quarter of play, the Wolf Pack battled hard, but failed to come back against the top seeded, Bulldogs. Booker finally scored her first points of the game on a two-point shot with 5:10 to play.

Nevada tried to rally the team late, going on a 6-0 run sparked by a three-point shot from Booker. The rally proved to be too little too late, as the Pack fell to the Bulldogs, 71-75.

Ryan Freeberg can be reached at rfreeberg@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @SagebrushSports.