Michala Matovina/Nevada Sagebrush Construction of Canyon Flats as it stands on Monday, Feb. 24. The university plans to house students in Unommon and Canyon Heights for the upcoming semester.

The University of Nevada, Reno, announced on Tuesday, Feb. 18 that it will house incoming students in Uncommon Reno and Canyon Flats for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

The facilities will house over 800 students in apartment-style housing.

Uncommon is expected to house 330 students and Canyon Flats will house 506 students, according to the release sent out by the university. Additionally, students choosing to live in the apartments will have options—from a suite style to a four bedroom style.

All apartments will come with furniture, live-in academic mentors, graduate assistant resident directors, an in-unit full size washer and a dryer. Students opting to live in the units will have on-site parking.

The university signed a $10.1 million lease between both Uncommon and Canyon Flats. According to a press release from the university, the contract would be paid primarily from insurance proceeds.

Housing rates for both apartments will remain the same as housing has been priced for the dorms.

Following an explosion which left Argenta Hall and Nye Hall uninhabitable, the university signed a contract with Eldorado Resorts to house students in Circus Circus Reno.

Circus Circus Reno was expected to house 1,300 students. The university signed a $21.6 million contract which included the possibility for an extension for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Shannon Ellis, the vice president for the university’s division of student services said the university needed similar accommodations but for less students.

“Our entire Wolf Pack community will forever be grateful to Eldorado Resorts for working with us so quickly to help us provide a comprehensive University residential life experience to 1,300 students after the events that unfolded last July,” Ellis said in the press release. “Given how well it worked to lease and operate an entire building as our own, we set out to find spaces that could accommodate a similar need for a smaller group of students. We are excited about the housing options for the next school year and believe students and their families will be as well.”

The university is working to open Nye Hall for the Fall 2020 semester, adding an additional 530 beds to the already 838 beds leased, which will allow the university to have an additional 1,366 beds.

Argenta Hall is expected to reopen for the 2021-2022 academic school year.

The university advises students to apply for housing no later than May 15.

Andrew Mendez can be reached at andrewmendez@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @Amendez2000