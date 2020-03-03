Image courtesy of Nevada Athletics



Nicola Ader competes in the hurdle during the Boise State Challenge on Feb. 14.. Ader took home took first place in the high jump at the MW Championships.

Over the final three days of Feb., the Nevada track and field team ventured to Albuquerque, NM, to compete in the Mountain West 2020 Indoor Track and Field Championships. As a team, Nevada finished eighth overall but had many standout athletes, with multiple breaking school records while at the championship competition.

The top overall team winner at the championship was Nevada’s in-state rival, UNLV.

Junior Karoline Sauer etched her name into the Nevada record books for the fastest finish in the 400m dash in school history, finishing with a time of 54.48. The sub-55-seconds finish earned her a fourth-place overall. Sauer now holds first and second place in the Nevada record books for the 400m dash.

Joining Sauer in the 400m race was teammate Lauren Green, who finished in sixth place with a time of 55.32. Green moved into the Nevada record books a day earlier with her performance in the 400m dash as she secured the fifth-best race time in school history.

Nicola Ader continued her impressive collegiate career at the championships. On the final day of competition, Ader secured a first-place overall finish in the high jump with a height of 1.81m. The junior now has a chance to earn a trip to the NCAA Indoor Championships if her jump ranks in the top 16. Ader competed at the championship last year in the same event.

Competing in the triple jump was Wolf Pack sophomore, Gabby Fraser. Fraser finished eleventh overall, recording a distance of 11.91m which ranks ninth overall in the Nevada record books.

Representing Nevada in the shot put competition, was Brandi French. The senior from Vacaville, Calif. threw for a distance of 14.33m, earning her an eighth-place finish. The top overall winner for the shot put event was Tarynn Sieg, a junior from Colorado State.

The last event of the final day saw Nevada compete in the 4x400m relay race. The team, comprised of Sauer, Green, Brooke Carson and Eliza McCall, finished in seventh place overall.

