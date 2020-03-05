File photo/The Nevada Sagebrush ASUN presidential candidates Dominque Hall and Andrew McKinney at the primary election debates in the Joe Crowley Student Union Theatre on March 2. Hall and McKinney advanced to the next round of presidential elections after the primary elections on March 5.

Dominique Hall and Andrew McKinney advanced to the ASUN general elections, according to official results of the primary election posted outside of the Center of Student Engagement on the third floor of the Joe Crowley Student Union on March 5.

Of the 2,291 votes casted, Hall received 45 percent of those votes, or 1,042 cast ballots.

McKinney received 873 votes, or 38 percent.

This eliminates Patricia De La Hoya-Velez from the race. She received 297 votes, which is 17 percent of the cast ballots.

79 voters left their ballots unanswered.

Only 14.37 percent of the undergraduate student population voted in the 2020 ASUN primary election. In the 2019 general election, 15.79 percent of the undergraduate student population casted their vote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.