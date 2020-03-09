Staff photo / Nevada Sagebrush

Former Vice President Joe Biden campaign at Truckee Meadow Community College on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Biden is currently leading in delegates for the Democratic 2020 presidential candidates.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won 10 of the 14 Super Tuesday states on March 3, winning a total of 574 delegates according to results from the New York Times.

Biden won Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Sen. Bernie Sanders won the remaining four states—California, Colorado, Utah and his home state of Vermont, winning a total of 485 delegates in the Super Tuesday states.

Biden has won a total of 664 delegates from the Democratic caucuses and primaries so far, while Sanders has won 573 delegates. 1,991 delegates are needed to win the nomination.

Former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer dropped out of the 2020 presidential race before the packed Super Tuesday contest.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar endorsed Biden shortly after dropping out of the race. Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the race on March 5 and also endorsed Biden.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race on Thursday, March 5, but has yet to announce an endorsement.

Following Bernie’s wide-margin win in Nevada, Biden responded in kind in South Carolina’s primary on Feb. 29, winning 48.4 percent of the state’s delegates.

Tuesday, March 10 will see primaries in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington, while North Dakota will be holding its caucus.

