Ryan Freeberg/Nevada Sagebrush



A photo of some of the championship banners in Lawlor Events Center. The NCAA announced today that the NCAA Tournament would be played without fans in attendance.

In a joint-statement uploaded to the Nevada Athletics website from Nevada and UNLV Athletic Departments, upcoming sporting events at both universities will be held without fans in attendance.

“In alignment with the NCAA’s decision on its upcoming championship events, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the University of Nevada, Reno, will conduct its upcoming spring season athletic competitions with only game essential staff in attendance,” The statement reads. “The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is the top priority. The institutions will continue to evaluate and assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with local health officials, the Mountain West Conference and campus colleagues and continue to follow federal, state and NSHE guidelines and best practices.”

For Nevada, this means fans will not be permitted to attend any upcoming baseball, softball and tennis matches that are scheduled to be hosted on campus. Only essential staff, coaches, family of the student-athletes and credited media will be permitted to attend the affected sporting events.

Additionally, all upcoming athletic events through the end of April—spring/volleyball soccer camps and games, cheer clinics, the Grit Run and the Silver and Blue spring football game—are cancelled. All upcoming practices will be closed to the public.

For fans who have tickets to any of these upcoming events, Nevada’s ticket office account representatives will be in contact per the release.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

Ryan Freeberg can be reached at rfreeberg@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @SagebrushSports.