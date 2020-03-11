File photo/Nevada Sagebrush. Nevada marching band plays their show at the annual Sierra Band Crusade.

The University of Nevada, Reno’s School of the Arts announced the 58th annual Reno Jazz Festival would be cancelled due to coronavirus. The event was scheduled for April 23-25.

“The decision to cancel this year’s Festival does not come lightly,” the announcement read. “While far less than ideal, the decision is intended to ensure the safety of faculty, staff, community members and thousands of aspiring musicians and their families who typically attend the Festival. Festival participants travel from across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and beyond to attend the Festival each year.”

While the festival has been cancelled, the university has not mandated any closures or cancellations. Special event organizers are encouraged to make their own decisions when postponing or cancelling events, according to the announcement.

More information regarding the coronavirus at the university can be found at unr.edu/coronavirus.

