Mason Solberg/Nevada Sagebrush The USAC building as it stands on Feb. 25. USAC announced it would be cancelling all Italy and Korea study abroad programs due to travel advisories.

In an interview on March 11, President Johnson confirmed to the Nevada Sagebrush that all study abroad programs with the University Studies Abroad Consortium in Spain have been cancelled for the Spring 2020 semester.

In late February, USAC cancelled study abroad programs in Italy and South Korea for Spring 2020 and China programs for Summer 2020. Spring 2020 programs in China had been cancelled earlier that month.

As of Tuesday, March 3, USAC announced it was scheduled to proceed with all other programs for the spring, summer and fall.

“We continue to monitor the coronavirus status around the globe. If a situation changes at a program location, we will contact impacted students, parents and universities directly,” USAC wrote on their website. “

USAC is monitoring each location and making decisions based on:

Advisory levels and advice (CDC, U.S. Dept of State, WHO)

Host university closures or campus access restrictions

Limited local resources

Travel restrictions (airline, train, quarantines)

Technology resources/limitations for academic continuity

University policies and decisions (U.S. and overseas)

International higher education resources (Pulse, Forum, NAFSA, OSAC)

As of Wednesday, March 11, Spain has 2,277 confirmed cases, according to The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at John Hopkins University.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Olivia Ali can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @OliviaNAli.