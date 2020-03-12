Mason Solberg/Nevada Sagebrush



Jake Fenn throws from the mound during a match against Cal Baptist. The MW sent out a press release shortly after 11 a.m. regarding the announcement.

Updated at 12:51 p.m.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mountain West Conference has reportedly suspended all spring sports competitions indefinitely.

The Mountain West Conference released the following statement on Thursday, March 12.

“Given the current status of COVID-19, the Mountain West Board of Directors has suspended all spring sport competitions indefinitely. The health and well-being of student-athletes, as well as the campus and general communities, is of utmost priority,” the statement read. “Therefore, the Board has determined the most prudent course of action is to align with the recommendations of public health care and government officials to help limit the spread of the virus.”

The Mountain West’s suspension of spring sports puts Nevada’s baseball, softball, men’s golf, women’s golf, track and field, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, and women’s swim teams on hold for the 2020 season.

Remaining schedules

Nevada baseball had 36 remaining games for the 2020 season, including 10 non-conference matchups before conference play began against Fresno State on April 3. Nevada softball had 26 regular-season games and was scheduled to begin conference play against UNLV on Friday, March 13.

Men’s tennis had eight matches left for the regular season and was scheduled to face UC Davis on March 13. Women’s tennis had 10 games remaining and was scheduled to face San Jose State on Friday, March 20.

The Nevada women’s golf team was scheduled to face Fresno State in the Fresno State Classic March 30-31. Men’s golf was scheduled to face Oregon during the Duck Invitational in Eugene, Ore. March 23-24.

The women’s track and field team were scheduled to compete in the Aggie Outdoor Open March 13-14 in Davis, Calif. Junior swimmer Donna dePolo of the Nevada women’s swim and dive team qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials held June 21-28 in Omaha, Neb.

