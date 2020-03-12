Jimmy Emerson/Flickr

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas as it stands. UNLV sent an email to students saying they would transition to online instructions by Monday, March 23.

In an email to students, University of Nevada, Las Vegas President Marta Meana announced UNLV would be transitioning to remote and virtual instruction beginning Monday, March 23, immediately following spring break in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we transition to spring break next week – and many people leave campus – we will continue to monitor the situation closely to determine next steps, all in consultation with local health officials, “ Meana said in the email.

The announcement from UNLV comes after a guiding memo was shared from the Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly on Wednesday, March 11. The memo said institutions should be prepared for online instruction by April 3.

Currently, UNLV is the only NSHE institution to announce a transition to online instruction.

Additionally, UNLV has also suspended international travel including study abroad. The memo stated the study aboard department will be contacting affected students.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

Olivia Ali and Andrew Mendez can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.