The University of Nevada, Reno announced it would be transitioning to online instruction on Monday, March 23 in light of the coronavirus. The university is not closing campus, but is attempting to make an effort to reduce to collection of people on campus to “diminish the spread of coronavirus”.

Faculty and professors were instructed to use Zoom Pro, a conferencing platform to host classes and share content. The statement did not specify how long classes will be online.

“These decisions have been informed by the dynamic and ever-changing nature of the outbreak of coronavirus throughout the world and in the United States,” the email read. “They have been made in consultation with campus administration, the Nevada System of Higher Education and the University’s partners in the public health community, including the Washoe County Health District and State of Nevada Public Behavioral Health.”

According to the email, there are currently no coronavirus cases on campus.

Additionally, students are advised not to return to campus after spring break due to the outbreak.

“If students who are currently residing in residence halls do not have the option to remain home following the completion of Spring Break, they should contact University Residential Life and Housing immediately at 775-784-1113.”

Students currently employed by the university are advised to reach out to supervisors to determine pay arrangements.

In accordance to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the university is postponing all international travel initiatives.

The university advises campus community members experiencing stress and anxiety to contact the Counseling Center and Human Resources offices located on campus.

More details regarding the closure and the university’s efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus can be found at unr.edu/coronavirus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Olivia Ali and Andrew Mendez can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.