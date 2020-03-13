Ryan Freeberg/Nevada Sagebrush Essence Booker drives up the court in a game against UNLV on Wed. Feb. 12. Booker averaged 12.5 ppg this season with the Wolf Pack.

Sophomore guard Essence Booker is expected to transfer from Nevada.

Booker released the following statement via her Twitter account on Friday, March 13.

“I want to thank the University of Nevada for allowing me to put on for my city (702) and fulfill my dream of playing college basketball. However after many conversations with God and my family, I have made the decision to continue my journey on another path,” the statement reads. “I would like to thank Coach (Amanda) Levens and the staff for providing me the opportunity to wear a Nevada jersey these last two years. I will forever be grateful for the countless friendships I’ve created during my time here and the lifelong lessons I’ve learned. Wolf Pack fans, thank you for your energy, time, and support—it never went unnoticed. I will always support this program and forever be a part of the Pack. With that being said, everything is in God’s hands.”

Booker led the team with 389 points and 73 assists in 31 games with the Wolf Pack last season. She averaged a team-best 12.5 points per game on 37.7 percent shooting from the field. Additionally, she shot 35.8 percent from 3-point range and 84.4 percent from the free-throw line.

The Las Vegas, Nev. native spent two seasons with the Pack. She played in 30 games with 12 starts her freshman year and ranked third on the team with 50 assists.

Booker was leaned upon as the primary ball-handler and go-to scorer for a young Wolf Pack team this year. She scored in double-figures 21 times this season, including a season-high 21 points against Sacramento State on Nov. 9, 2019.

Prior to her stint at Nevada, Booker was a four-time letter winner in basketball at Spring Valley High School. She led the Grizzlies to back-to-back conference championships in 2015-16 and a state championship in 2015.

After a second-round loss to Fresno State in the Mountain West Tournament Women’s Basketball Tournament, the Nevada women’s basketball team will prepare for the upcoming season without its leading scorer.

Isaiah Burrows can be reached at rfreeberg@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @SagebrushSports.