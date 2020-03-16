Ryan Freeberg/Nevada Sagebrush.

The Reno Sign as it stands. NSHE announced UNR’s presidential search is posponed due to COVID 19 and the City of Reno is expected to shut down.

NSHE

The Nevada System of Higher Education has postponed the presidential search for the University of Nevada, Reno and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

In a press release sent on Monday, March 16, NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly said due to COVID-19 the searches have been postponed.

“In holding with the recommended safe practices of national, state and local officials in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is prudent to delay these ongoing searches at this time,” Reilly said in the press release. “The safety of our campus communities remains our utmost priority, along with the safety of the candidates for these positions, who we hope to reschedule for visits, meetings, and interviews with students, faculty, staff, and higher education stakeholders at a later time.”

The university President Marc Johnson said the measure was put to prevent the spread.

“This is just one more precaution to prevent large gatherings of people, during the pandemic, while assuring a robust search process for these important positions,” Marc Johnson told The Nevada Sagebrush.

UNLV was expected to have finalists visit the campus on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday the 24.

NSHE’s Board of Regents was supposed to make a decision of who the next UNLV president would be on Thursday, March 26.

Additionally, NSHE has delayed the search for NSHE’s next chancellor.

NSHE said in the release they are working closely with the search committees hired to reschedule visits.

All three positions are supposed to begin in July.



The university and UNLV announced on Thursday, March 12 they would move to online instruction on Monday, March 23.

City of Reno

City of Reno Mayor, Hillary Schieve held a conference on Monday, March 16 saying all non-essential businesses will be shut down. Schieve said the measure is being taken to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“I think we are in this very very critical time. This isn’t easy but we have lives at stake,” Schieve said in the conference. “People will die if we don’t do this.”

Non-essential businesses include casinos, bars, restaurants and gyms.

Businesses are expected to begin closing doors at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

“We thank the community for their cooperation and understanding during this time,” the city’s website read. “We can slow the spread of respiratory viruses in our community when we work together.

For updates people are advised to visit the City of Reno’s website.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Sunday, March 15, all Nevada’s K-12 schools will be cancelled until April 6.

“I realize that this will cause hardships and complications for our families, our students and our school staffs,” Gov. Sisolak said. “I assure you, we have not reached this decision lightly.”

The closures come after NSHE announced on Wednesday, March 11, all higher education institutions should expect to be open no later than Friday, April 3.

This is a developing story. Check back with the Nevada Sagebrush with more updates.