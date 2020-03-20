According to a release from the University of Nevada, Reno on Friday, March 20, a student has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Since the beginning of the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), our entire University community has been working diligently to mitigate the impact of this virus,” the release said. “As of this writing, we have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our campus, although the number of cases in Washoe County and Nevada continues to rise. Today we learned that COVID-19 has impacted a member of our University, however. A University student who had been studying abroad has tested positive for COVID-19.”

The student traveled directly home and has not returned to campus since studying abroad. The student has been following the 14-day quarantining protocol. They have been in contact with the Student Health Center and are remaining at home to recover.

The Nevada Sagebrush attempted to contact the Student Health Center, but did not get immediate comment.

During the past two weeks the university has placed protocols which align with the Nevada System of Higher Education’s response to coronavirus outbreaks.

Starting Monday, March 23 all classes will be in an online format, and students living in the residence halls are expected to move out by Wednesday, March 25.

“Now more than ever we must remain ever-vigilant in these efforts,” the release read. “As a campus community, we must continue to make the responsible decisions that will help us limit the spread of COVID -19 in order to protect us all.”

Additionally, the university has ceased all non-essential operations for 30 days in compliance by an order set by Nevada’s Governor Steve Sisolak.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Andrew Mendez and Olivia Ali can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.