File photo/Nevada Sagebrush Great Basin Hall as it stands in Aug. 2018. Students living in residence halls are asked to move out by Wednesday, March 25 due to the coronavirus.

In a tweet on Sunday, March 22, the Associated Students of the University of Nevada announced that it would be increasing funds for two undergraduate emergency fund programs by $50,000.

The programs include the ASUN Emergency and Tuition Fund and Marczynski Emergency Student Fund, bringing their total allotted funds to $118,000.

“ASUN acknowledges that many of our undergraduate students are suddenly facing unexpected and urgent expenses related COVID-19,” said ASUN in the tweet.

According to current ASUN President Anthony Martinez, the funds came from the allocated budgets for events such as the spring concert and Family Weekend. Additionally, funds came from the Departments of Diversity and Inclusion, Legislative Affairs, Clubs and Organizations, Programming and Executive.

Martinez also mentioned the allocations were in collaboration with the Center of Student Engagement and its staff.

“They are working really hard to ensure programs run smoothly, like Pack Provisions and Campus E[scourt],” said Martinez.

The funding increase comes after UNR rescinded its original decision to not give partial refunds to students for their housing plans. UNR announced on Mar. 19 that students living in the residence halls are required to move out by Wed., March 25.

Students needing assistance should fill out the form provided in ASUN’s tweet here. President Martinez can be reached at president@asun.unr.edu.

Taylor Avery can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @travery98.