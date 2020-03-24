Photo / Center for Disease Control

Center for Disease Control’s laboratory test kit for coronavirus. These kits are being shipped out to designated labs across the country.

A Truckee Meadows Community College employee tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, March 23, according to TMCC’s website.

The employee is currently in isolation.

Along with the notice, TMCC additionally issued a “notice of communicable disease,” for Mar. 11 at the Fitness Building, located at the TMCC Dandini Campus.

“TMCC is working with the Washoe County Health District in an advisory capacity regarding issues that may arise to ensure current protocols are addressed or implemented. The Washoe County Health District will contact those who may have been exposed due to extended close contact with the patient and will determine if further testing is needed,” said TMCC in the statement.

“TMCC will continue working collaboratively with the Washoe County Health District and all county, state, and federal health officials regarding COVID-19,” said President Karin Hilgersom. “The health and wellbeing of our students and employees remains our highest priority.”

The statement comes after TMCC moved all of its courses online on Mar. 23 and closed its campuses on Mar. 18.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Taylor Avery can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @travery98.