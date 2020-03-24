Photo courtesy of UNR Spring 2017 Commencement at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The University of Nevada, Reno will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for Spring 2020 graduates.

According to a release from the university, no in-person commencement ceremonies will be held. Details regarding the virtual ceremonies will be forthcoming.

Additionally, all for-credit courses will continue to be delivered remotely for the remainder of the semester.

“If Governor Steve Sisolak lifts the Stay Home For Nevada order on April 16, the University will maintain remote delivery of courses for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester,” the release said.

According to the release, no decisions have been made for the summer or fall semesters.

