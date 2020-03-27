File Photo/Nevada Sagebrush Pack Provisions as it stands on Oct. 8, 2018. Pack Provisions and Campus Escort will be offering support to students during the campus closure.

Students at the University of Nevada, Reno were told on March 12 that their classes were to be put online starting March 23. On March 18, President Marc Johnson announced a near-complete campus closure until at least April 17. Two days later, UNR’s Department of Housing and Residential Life announced that students living on-campus would be asked to move out in the following week. And now, seniors won’t be able to walk the stage until December at the earliest.

In conclusion, COVID-19 has changed students’ lives for the spring 2020 semester—and maybe forever.

In an effort to help students in any way we can, The Nevada Sagebrush has compiled a list of resources for students.

Internet

In an email to students, the university shared that Spectrum (1-844-488-8395) and Comcast Xfinity (1-855-846-8376) are offering free internet for 60 days, and will continue services afterward at a reduced rate. Cox is offering 60 days of free internet for low income individuals. Altice is also providing 60 days of free internet for students (1-866-200-9522, 1-888-633-0030).

University Services

In an email to students, representatives from the ASUN Nevada Wolf Shop announced that they had partnered with RedShelf, which provides free access to digital course materials for students. More information can be found on the Wolf Shop site.

UNR Counseling Services are available through remote services and can be reached for appointment at 775-784-4648, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The University Tutoring Center is continuing its services through Zoom and operating Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be made here and questions can be sent to nevadatutoring@gmail.com.

In an email to students, the university announced that it would be loaning laptops on a first come, first serve basis. Students must apply by Friday, March 27.

Food

On campus, The Eatery at Overlook and Habit Burger remain open but for take-out only. Meal plans and swipes can be used at both.

Pack Provisions, in partnership with Campus Escort, is delivering within three miles of campus on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This form can be filled out to request groceries.

Insurance

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation provides information on unemployment, insurance and resources.

Nevada Health Link has opened a special enrollment period until April 15 to allow individuals to enroll in health insurance coverage.

Emergency Support

Students in need of emergency funds can contact the Dean of Students Office regarding their emergency fund programs. Graduate students can access need-based services on the Graduate Student Association site.

