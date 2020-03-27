In the last two weeks, the presence of the coronavirus has begun to escalate in the Western hemisphere, the United States, Nevada and now Reno. It seems to have multiplied in severity in just the last week, causing study abroad programs to be canceled, college campuses across the nation to put classes online and entire cities to ask restaurants to stop allowing customers to eat in.

While all of this has been happening, we’ve seemed to have watched unprecedented amounts of precaution and change take place right in front of us. The role of the press seems to be more important than ever, and the Nevada Sagebrush pledges to fill that role the best we know how. We have been working tirelessly to provide you updates on the situation from the student standpoint. As soon as we find out information we know you want to know, we share it in every way we can.

As the student newspaper of the University of Nevada, Reno, it’s our number one priority, even as these changes, policies and closures affect us too. However, these closures are affecting us. One, and one of the most vital, of these ways is not being able to access our office. That office on the third floor of the Joe Crowley Student Union is a second home for many of us. We’ve created 33 issues a year in that 12 by 12 foot office every Monday night since we moved into that office over 10 years ago.

We’ve made the very difficult decision to halt print production for the remainder of the semester. The Nevada Sagebrush hasn’t halted print since war times, from what we’ve gathered from alumni. It was not an easy decision, but creating a paper every week did not seem to be in our bounds given that our office is inaccessible and campus buildings—where we distribute papers—are closed.

We will still be updating our website daily and hope you still choose to read our content. If you have the means to donate in any capacity to the Nevada Sagebrush as our advertising revenue falls due to this decision, we would greatly appreciate it.

Thank you,

The Nevada Sagebrush