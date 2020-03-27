File photo/Nevada Sagebrush

Rows of cars parked in “Green Lot” on Thursday, Feb. 13. Parking and Transportation Services will be issuing prorated refunds for parking permits.

In an email to students on Friday, March 27, the University of Nevada, Reno’s Parking and Transportation Services announced they would be issuing refunds for annual and spring semester parking permit holders.

In order to receive the refund, students must fill out a permit deactivation form by April 10 at 5 p.m. Once permits are deactivated, Parking and Transportation Services advises that the permit will no longer be valid, meaning the vehicle can be subject to parking citations if parked on campus.

Annual academic year permit holders are eligible for a 25 percent prorated refund. Spring semester permit holders are eligible for a 50 percent refund.

The refunds for each annual parking permit are as follows:

Yellow permit holders, the original permit price $566 x 25% =$142 refund

Silver permit holders, the original permit price $482 x 25% =$121 refund

Tan permit holders, the original permit price $361 x 25%=$90 refund

Green permit holders, the original permit price $278 x 25%=$70 refund

Blue 1/ Evening/ Disabled permit holders, the original permit price $151 x 25% =$38 refund

The refunds for each spring semester only permit are as follows:

Silver permit holders, the original permit price $241 x 50% =$121 refund

Green permit holders, the original permit price $139 x 50%=$70 refund

Blue 1/ Evening/ Disabled permit holders, the original permit price $76 x 50%=$38 refund

The email also advises residence hall students that left a vehicle on campus to email Parking and Transportation Services at parking_questions@unr.edu. Refunds could take four to six weeks for processing.

Olivia Ali and Taylor Avery can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.