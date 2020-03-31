Dean of University Libraries Kathy Ray, former ASUN President Hannah Jackson, and Executive Vice President and Provost Kevin Carman discuss library sucess on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.

In an email to students on March 31, University of Nevada, Reno executive vice president and provost Kevin Carman announced that students will be able to change their final grade to a “satisfactory” or “unsatisfactory.”

“First, faculty and instructors will submit letter grades at the end of the semester as always,” Carman said in the email. “Thus, the S/U policy described below will not have any impact on how faculty assign and submit grades.​”

Undergraduate students will be able to request changing their grade to satisfactory if they receive a D- or better. Graduate students can request a satisfactory grade if they receive a B- or better.

“As there are many potential implications associated with changing from a letter grade to an “S,” including program accreditation, scholarship eligibility, degree progression, professional licensure and graduate/professional school admissions, we will require students to consult with an academic adviser before approving a request for an “S”,” Carman said in the email.

Students can begin petitioning from Wednesday, May 6 to Tuesday, May 26.

According to the email, letter grades will be held in the background in the event of potential policy exceptions.

The email comes after the university announced its classes would be permanently online for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester onTuesday, March 24.

An extension has been placed for students wishing to withdraw from a class to Friday, April 10.

