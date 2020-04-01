U.S. Department of the Interior/Flickr Governor Brian Sandoval gives a speech about conservation on April 21, 2015. Gov. Sandoval announced he was leaving his position at MGM Resorts to apply to be the University of Nevada, Reno President

MGM resorts announced former Gov. Brian Sandoval is stepping down from his position as MGM Resorts President of Global Gaming Development to pursue the presidency at the University of Nevada, Reno in a press release on Wednesday, April 1.

“Having accomplished my goals at MGM, I have decided to put my time, energy and public and private experience to work as an applicant to become the next president of the University of Nevada, Reno,” said Governor Sandoval said in the press release. “I am thankful for the experiences I had, and the people I got to know, while at MGM and wish everyone good health and safety during these challenging times.”

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents announced on their website they are considering extending the University of Nevada, Las Vegas President Marta Meana and NSHE’s Chancellor Thom Reilly to December 2020. NSHE said President Marc Johnson is unable to work as acting president in the summer.

The contract extension and appointment of an acting president will need to be approved by the Board of Regents. NSHE also announced they will discuss this in an emergency meeting on Tuesday, April 7.

“We have delayed the current searches to ensure an open and transparent process with full involvement of the campus and community constituencies and in consideration for the health and well-being of all those involved,” said Regent Jason Geddes. “It is also important to have stability in these key leadership positions during this distressing time.”

Geddes also said once a permanent chancellor is found, Reilly will serve in an advisory position.

Currently, NSHE is considering performing the Chancellor search in June and the UNLV and UNR presidential searches in September.

“I am thankful to President Meana and President Johnson and all of our institution presidents, who have shown remarkable leadership as we’ve navigated this tumultuous and unprecedented event,” Chancellor Reilly said. “Nevada’s public higher education will return to a sense of normalcy and we must plan for that eventuality, which includes continuing these searches at a later time.”

Taylor Johnson can be reached at tkjohnson@nevada.unr.edu or on Twitter @taylorkendyll.