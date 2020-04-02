The Nevada System of Higher Education has issued a directive for institutions to continue remote instruction throughout the summer semester. NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly, said it is due to the COVID-19 developments in the state.

“I am asking all institutions to plan for continuation of remote instruction through at least June 30, 2020,” Reilly said in a memorandum. “Institutions that have summer terms (first or second terms) that extend beyond June 30th, should continue remote instruction through the end of the term for the sake of continuity in instruction.”

The University of Nevada, Reno announced on Thursday, March 12, there would be a transition to online instruction for a few weeks. On Tuesday, March 24, the university announced remote instruction would continue for the remainder of the semester.

Despite measures to continue instruction online, NSHE said, students can expect to have campuses open by then, but are dependent on COVID-19 developments.

“I want to make clear that this is an ever-changing situation and as such institutions must remain prepared to change course based on directives from the Governor’s Office,” Reilly said in the memorandum.

Nevada’s Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday, April 1, a stay-at-home-order. The directive builds off previous directives closing non-essential businesses for 30-days, which has been extended till Thursday, April 30.

Additionally, Gov. Sisolak activated the National Guard to assist in logistical support.

According to The New York Times, as of Thursday, April 2, Nevada has a total of 1,458 coronavirus cases and 38 related deaths. One university student has tested positive for COVID-19 after studying abroad.

Andrew Mendez can be reached at andrewmendez@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @andrewmendez