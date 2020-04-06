The Highlands on Dec. 3, 2017. The student apartment complex announced a confirmed coronavirus case in an email to residents on Monday, April 6.

In an email to residents on Monday, April 6, the Highlands announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

“We have been notified that one of our residents has received a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. In adherence with privacy regulations, the identity of the resident who is confirmed positive and the identities of all who inform us of illness will remain confidential,” said Jennifer Starr, a member of the property staff.

The Highlands declined to confirm if the resident was a student at the University of Nevada, Reno. The university did not immediately comment on the case confirmation.

The Highlands is a student apartment complex around a mile from the university.

The email follows an announcement from the complex on March 19, which shared the closure of their office for tours and the movement to online interactions.

The university announced its classes would be online for the remainder of the spring semester on Tuesday, March 24.

According to the Nevada Independent, Washoe County currently has 264 cases of coronavirus. The first known case in the county was announced on March 5.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

