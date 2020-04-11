Austin Prince/Nevada Sagebrush

Jalen Harris will forego his senior season with the Pack and will pursue an NBA career by choosing to enter the 2020 NBA Draft. Harris led the MW with 21.6 points per game this season.

Nevada junior guard Jalen Harris will reportedly declare for the NBA Draft, per ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony.

Givony released the news to his Twitter account on Saturday, April 11 that Harris will declare for the NBA Draft.

In his first season at Nevada, Harris led the Mountain West Conference with 21.6 points per game on 44.6 percent shooting from the field. He tallied 15 20-point games and six 30-point games on the year. His 453 points in conference play ranks second in Mountain West history behind Jimmer Fredette, who scored 502 points in 2010-11.

Harris earned All-MW first-team honors and was named to the NABC and USBWA All-District teams.

A Dallas, Texas native, Harris spent two seasons at Louisiana Tech before transferring to Nevada. He was forced to sit out the 2018-19 campaign due to NCAA transfer rules. Following a dominant junior season, Harris has his eyes set on the NBA Draft.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is made available.

