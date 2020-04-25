Ken Lund via Flickr

Mackay Stadium as it stands on Nov. 30, 2013. The Wolf Pack announced lowered ticket sales prior to the start of the 2020 Nevada football season.

Nevada football is lowering ticket prices prior to the 2020 season.



There was no increase for any of the Wolf Pack’s season tickets, with the prices of most of the sections decreasing around the stadium. Season tickets now start as low as $89 with discounts for seniors and children.

Ticket prices for individual games are being cut, with the cost for home games being as low as $20 for adults and $10 for children, seniors, and active-duty military.

“We’ve endured unprecedented times this spring with the COVID-19 outbreak and as we prepare for the return of competition, the safety of our fans and the safety of our student-athletes and staff are top of mind,” said athletics director Doug Knuth. “And if there are any disruptions to the season, we will have refund options available. We are excited and optimistic for the return of sports. It’s going to be a fun-filled season at Mackay and we need you there!”

Sections eight and nine, the right-most upper deck seats, decrease from $99 to $89. Sections C and E are down from $550 to $525. J and K have decreased from $500 to $475; B and F decrease from $399 to $375. Sections G, I, L and five are down from $195 to $179. A, three, seven and GA are down from $125 to $109. Lastly, sections four and six lower from $155 to $139.

Luxury suites, lodge boxes, remaining club seats and Section D will be the same prices for the 2020 season. The department is offering payment plan options for any season-ticket holder who may need them. Payments can either be customized by working with the sales team or spread out into four payments.

Nevada football’s season opener is at home versus UC Davis is on Aug. 29.



Matt Hanifan can be reached at rfreeberg@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @SagebrushSports.