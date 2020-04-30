REPORTS

Committee on Oversight recommends Presidential Hall to apologize

Speaker Keegan Murphy shared with the full Senate that the Committee on Oversight has recommended President Dom Hall to apologize for her statements made on social media during and after her campaign regarding her posts stating that she is the first female black president.

Former ASUN College of Business Senator Hannah Hudson and other alumni disputed this title, arguing that her mother, former President Samantha Dollison, who was elected in 1992, was the first black woman to be elected ASUN President.

Murphy reminded senators to be careful on social media. Read the full coverage of the meeting here.

APPOINTMENTS

Office of Director for the Department of Legislative Affairs

Alexa Rangel was approved by the Senate to fill the position of Director for the Department of Legislative Affairs.

Rangel has served in ASUN internships for two years. Her goals include carrying out the three legislative pillars, which include empowerment, education and advocacy. Rangel’s goals also include creating relevant legislative priorities to the student body, building relationships within and outside of ASUN and reaching out to underrepresented groups.

Office of Chief of Staff

Demitri Bannoura was approved by the Senate to fill the position of Chief of Staff.

Bannoura served previously as a legislative and event programmer within ASUN. He is also a founding father of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. His goals include meeting with the president and vice president weekly, communicating with all directors, and successful retreats and trainings.

Senators shared concerns about the similarity of his proposed schedule to previous Chief of Staff Austin Brown’s.

Office of Director for the Department of Diversity and Inclusion

Priya Bajwa was approved by the Senate to fill the position of director for the Department of Diversity and Inclusion.

Bajwa’s goals include hiring a well-rounded department, increasing collaboration between other ASUN departments, creating online resources via Canvas and a number of events on campus.

Office of Attorney General

Paige Flippin was approved by the Senate to fill the position of attorney general.

Flippin has no previous ASUN experience but has served as treasurer for the Phi Alpha Delta, a pre-law fraternity, and is a founder of the Young Feminists club on campus. Her goals include increasing accountability, increasing the attorney general’s presence within ASUN and working with the parliamentarian.

Senators shared concerns regarding her lack of experience within ASUN but felt her experience working with other forms of law supplemented this.

Office of Director for the Department of Campus Wellness

Parker Samuelson was approved by the Senate to fill the position of director for the Department of Campus Wellness.

Samuelson interned for ASUN previously. Her goals include having a dietician available at NevadaFit, coordinating with the DRC to expand options besides major depressive disorder and increasing resources available for sexual assault survivors.

Office of Assistant Director of Marketing and Interns for the Department of Event Programming

Michala Matovina was approved by the Senate to fill the position of Director of Marketing and Interns for the Department of Event Programming.

Matovina has experience in ASUN from previous serving as an intern. Her goals include working with all internship group coordinators to create meetings for all interns to attend, reducing waste via QR codes, implementing attendance initiatives and increasing exposure to the ASUN internship program.

She was nominated for the position by the Director of Programming, Wes Fullmer.

Office of Assistant Director of Budget and Assessment for the Department of Event Programming

Tara Okui was approved by the Senate to fill the position of Director of Budget and Assessment for the Department of Event Programming.

Okui has previously served as an event programmer with ASUN. Her goals include increasing financial sustainability, increasing transparency regarding the budget of the Department of Programming and increasing the quality of follow-up surveys.

She was nominated for the position by the Director of Programming, Wes Fullmer.

Office of Assistant Director for the Department of Clubs and Organizations

Nicolas Marimberga was approved by the Senate to fill the position of assistant director for the Department of Clubs and Organizations.

Marimberga previously served as a club commissioner in the 87th session of ASUN and is the treasurer for the Business Student Council. His goals include additionally developing the ASUN internship program, increasing the number of community service projects engaged in, and helping to better relationships within ASUN.

